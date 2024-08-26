In addition to the myriad of titles announced for the future, the Gamescom 2024 of Cologne just passed was an excellent opportunity on the part of JBL to present its new products, among which the earphones stand out in particular JBL Tour Pro 3 and the headphones JBL Quantum which adapt well to the specific needs of each user: let’s discover together all the technical specifications and main features.

Not to mention the technology JBL Spatial 360 which allows you to have a completely immersive and engaging experience, wherever you are, making it the perfect companion for next-generation films or video games. Thanks to the functionality Head Tracking it will be possible to have maximum involvement, with sounds fixed in space despite the movements of the head. The sound quality is then guaranteed by JBL Pro Sound which with 11mm dynamic driver ensures powerful, clean bass, as well as livelier, clearer vocals than ever before.

One of the most appreciated features of JBL Tour Pro 3 it is definitely the Smart Charging Case : this particular case also functions as a wireless audio transmitter, allowing you to play content from any USB or analogue source with the function Everywhere Entertainment . Further improvements also for the technical specifications of the case itself, thanks to a 30% larger display compared to the previous model.

JBL Quantum: all the models presented

JBL has announced five new headphones JBL Quantumleaving even the most demanding players spoiled for choice. Let’s start first of all with JBL Quantum 360 Wirelesswhich are perfect for any type of gaming experience. The model is compatible with respectively PC, PlayStation 5 And Nintendo Switchmaking it extremely versatile. The autonomy is truly exceptional, thanks to the battery capable of guaranteeing up to 22 hours of uninterrupted playback. Thanks to the comfortable design offered by the memory foam fabric cushions detachable, it will almost seem like you are not wearing them, even after hours and hours of continuous use.

JBL Quantum 100M2

Then it’s the turn of JBL Quantum 100M2which will be available in 4 distinct colorways (Black, White, Purple and Cyan), so as to perfectly adapt to every type of style and preference. The model has also been Removable memory foam ear cushionswhich provide maximum comfort throughout the day. JBL has specifically thought about gamers on Nintendo Switchwith the two new models JBL Quantum 100N And JBL Quantum 50Nthanks to which it will be possible to have the technology available JBL Quantum Sound to get the best possible sound within today’s video games.

Last but certainly not least are the headphones JBL Quantum 50Cdedicated instead to the mobile world: the model is USB-C compatiblethus managing to integrate perfectly with most smartphone models, ensuring excellent sound quality. The support for theJBL Headphones appwhich allows you to adjust the equalizer settings at your discretion.