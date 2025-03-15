The manufacturer JBL announces the arrival of its new headphones Over-Ear Tour One M3a device that has the first JBL Smart TX audio transmitter that offers an autonomy of up to 70 hours and is driven by True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 technology.

As we have just mentioned, JBL Smart Tx is the main novelty of these headphones. This innovation is a small wireless audio transmitter with touch screen, which allows entertainment from any USB-C or analog audio source. In addition, this wireless connection between the transmitter and the headphones improves the latency, stability and quality of the call.

On the other hand, JBL Smart Tx also allows JBL Tour One M3 headphones be totally independent of the devicethe source and content, breaking the barrier of what wireless headphones can connect and reproduce.

Technical characteristics of JBL Tour One M3 headphones



JBL Tour One M3 offers deep serious, balanced means and crystalline acute; It has Bluetooth connection; Allows you to configure a custom auditory profile with the hearing test in the JBL Headphones application; Integrate the Personi-Fi 3.0 algorithm so that it is more accurate with its twelve-band equalizer; and has the new generation JBL Spatial 360 to offer a Immersive experience with integrated head monitoring.

Regarding the rest of its characteristics, this device guarantees clear clear voice during calls, even in noisy environments; It has four microphones incorporated by the JBL algorithmYO; NOISE CANCELLATION TRUE ADAPTUTIVE NOISE CANCELLING 2.0 creates a total concentration space when blocking distractions; and offers up to 70 hours of playbackwith a five -minute load that provides additional five hours of listening power.

In addition, JBL Tour One M3 provides total control of functions of the headphones, offering users a perfect control over music reproduction, call management, equalizer configuration and the ability to transmit any audio source to an unlimited amount of aircraft compatible devices.





This is the design of JBL Tour One M3



JBL Tour One M3 is in available in three colors. JBL

JBL Tour One M3 has Supersuave pads Filling of a special foam to improve passive noise cancellation, also, its design creates a Safe adjustment which increases both comfort and acoustic performance.

Prices and availability

JBL TOUR ONE M3 WITH JBL SMART TX It will be available in black, moca and blue on April 15, 2025 by 399.99 euros; while JBL TOUR ONE M3 WITHOUT THE SMART TX JBL It will be available in black, moca and blue on April 15, 2025 by 349.99 euros.

