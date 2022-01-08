JBL has presented, within the framework of the CES 2022, all the news in its catalog for this year.

These include the brand’s first True Wireless headphones, intended for gamers, with noise cancellation and surround sound.

In fact, JBL Quantum TWS They feature JBL QuantumSURROUND technology, which offers surround sound for immersive games, as well as True Adaptive Noise Canceling, with automatic calibration.

These headphones feature six microphones, three on each earbud. Plus, they have a 24-hour battery life – eight hours with the earbuds out of the charging case and an additional 16 hours in the inside.

(You may be interested in: The Colombian ‘startup’ that wants to change the way of selling used cars).

As if that were not enough, these specimens They are compatible with QuantumENGINE for PC and the JBL Headphones application, giving the option to customize the audio.

The headphones will be available from September at a price of 150 dollars in the United States, that is, at a value of 607,581 Colombian pesos.

Wireless news on the market

The JBL Quantum TWS join the JBL range of gaming headsets alongside two new earbuds: JBL Quantum 810 and JBL Quantum 610.

The former are also equipped with an active noise cancellation system and its battery reaches 30 hours of autonomy.

In addition to its surround sound and its microphone with voice focus and echo and noise suppression, this device is characterized by having a chat audio regulator to control both the voice and the sound of the game developed by Discord.

His price It is 200 dollars (more than 810 thousand pesos).

(Read on: The I Want My Virtual Store of the MinTIC program supported growers).

The second examples, meanwhile, share most of the characteristics, although they present 40 hours of battery life with the Play & Charge function for play without interruptions.

A similar design to these is the one presented by the JBL Live Pro 2 headphones, belonging to the JBL Live True Wireless range and which include active noise cancellation with the Smart Ambient function.

The JBL Quantum TWS have noise cancellation.

Is it so manufactured with six microphones With technology capable of isolating sound from noise and wind and with a charge of just 15 minutes, it has an autonomy of four hours (supports Qi wireless charging).

They also allow access to virtual assistants such as Google Assistant or Alexa, from Amazon.

Like the rest of the headphones that complete this range, they will be available in September of this year.

They will be available in three colors: blue, white and black. The starting price is 180 dollars, that is, 729 thousand Colombian pesos.

An unreleased microphone: JBL Quantum Stream

The Quantum Stream is the first microphone with USB.

Along with these new headphones, JBL has unveiled its first USB microphone, the JBL Quantum Stream.

It is equipped with a dual Electret condenser with a 24-bit 96 kHz sampling rate.

(Also read: CES 2022 Las Vegas: Live, the biggest announcements and news).

It is intended for streaming, although it can also be used for podcasts or group calls.

Therefore, it has two selectable voice pickup patterns to isolate one voice or include several simultaneously.

In addition, it allows you to monitor the voice through the headphones, as well as control the volume of the voice in the microphone.

East device which will be available for 100 dollars (just over 400 thousand Colombian pesos), it is compatible with the JBL QuantumENGINE software for PC.

As the company explains, through this system you can customize the calibrator, RGB colors and activate or deactivate it.

New ways of listening: SpeakersJBL PartyBox Encore

This is the new JBL kit, it has lights that go to the rhythm of the music.

JBL PartyBox Encore It is another of the novelties that the manufacturer has presented.

It is a portable speaker with an integrated light capable of synchronizing with the sound it emits.

This reaches a power of 100 W. It also has a wireless digital microphone and a range of up to ten hours.

And as if that weren’t enough, the device is splash-proof. In fact, its IPX4 design allows it to withstand these types of situations.

(Plus: Android released a new security patch for January.)

Users who have the speaker will be able to control the lights it emits, since different strobe effects can be configured synchronized with the rhythm of the music.

It has wireless transmission Bluetooth V5.1 and USB and Aux-In inputs.

In addition, two speakers can be paired thanks to its True Wireless system and it is compatible with the JBL PartyBox application.

The company has announced that this speaker will be available in June of this year at a price of 400 dollars (more than 1.6 million pesos).

JBL Pulse 5 and JBL BoomBox 3

The tech company has shown two new products that add to its range of portable speakers.

On the one hand, JBL Pulse 5, which combines 360º surround sound with led lights. It is also IP67 certified water and dust resistant and you can listen to up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Like the other devices, it is equipped with the PartyBoost system, which allows you to connect two speakers of the brand.

JBL has indicated that its starting price will be $ 250 (just over 1 million pesos).

The JBL Pulse 5 features surround sound.

On the other hand, JBL BoomBox 3 It has a three-way speaker system composed of a racket-shaped subwoofer, two mid-range drivers and two tweeters, that is, specialized in high frequencies.

(You can read: Do you sign up? They will pay 25 thousand dollars to a couple that goes a month without technology).

East Portable speaker It has a built-in, rechargeable lithium-ion battery that supports up to 24 hours of uninterrupted playback and incorporates Power Bank, which charges smartphones and other devices via USB.

It will also be in early June when this device is released, just like the JBL Pulse 5.

Will go out at sale for $ 500 (just over 2 million pesos) and will be available in black and camouflage print (squad).

A JBL Boombox 3 is portable and sync-capable.

More news

PlayStation VR2: features and compatibility

Musk starts the year well and establishes himself as the richest man in the world

Why was the deployment of 5G networks in the US delayed again?

Did you imagine it: the technological predictions for 2022

Digital health passports: how safe are they?

Trends THE WEATHER

* With information from La Nación / Argentina (GDA)