None escapes him. After Cucumber was supported with the former vedette Malú de la Vega by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”, Jorge Benavides He did not hesitate to joke with his collaborator during a sketch of “JB en ATV”, where he made references to his passionate kiss with the dancer inside a nightclub. The producer of the show He began joking that the aforementioned character had started a lunch-related venture. “The man has proposed us to bring the menu from now on for the cast and this week he is going to bring, he says it is his specialty, tongue stew”, He said making those present laugh.

Cucumber, embarrassed, lowered his head and laughed at what was said. “He says it’s his specialty, we’re going to try it,” he added. Jorge Benavides. The comedian ignored him and continued with his imitation of Goku, but ‘JB’ trolled him again about what happened with malu de la vega.

