Jorge Benavides joked with Gabriela Serpa and reminded her when she said that her worst job had been on the Aldo Miyashiro program.

Jorge Benavides took advantage of her character from ‘Aunt Gloria’ to tell her truths to Gabriela Serpa, in the sequence of “5 things I don’t like about you” from “Jb on ATVs”. He reminded him when he said that his worst job was with Aldo Miyashiro. It all started before starting the sketch; The model and her colleagues planned to form a workers’ union, but they were surprised by the figure created by JB. “You said why do I call you at 5.30 in the morning,” the artist rebuked. “Never. ‘JB’ heart,” replied the actress.

“That’s what you said to (Aldo) Miyashiro too,” replied JB, causing everyone to laugh. “The worst thing that happened to me in life,” he recalled. “You have to be grateful if you give him five years of work.”

What did Gabriela Serpa say about Aldo Miyashiro’s program?

In an interview for Katty Villalobos’ YouTube channel, Gabriela Serpa was asked about her career on the small screen and was surprised to describe Aldo Miyashiro’s program as one of her worst works.

“Our schedule was from Monday to Friday, from 11 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon, and from there we had to fly to work, which was at night. What I didn’t like was office hours. I am from the people who have to be more active, from here to there. Being in the office…, for me, it was like being trapped,” she added.

Why did Gabriela Serpa stop studying at UNMSM?

Gabriela Serpa did not finish university. One of the great achievements of the popular actress was having entered the National University of San Marcos, which is known for its difficult admission process. However, he did not finish it and dedicated himself to other things outside of the career that he decided to study.

The comedian brought dance to the dean of America, but not because of her television schedules, she had to walk away. As she told it on Moloko Podcast, it was a difficult decision. She became known on the small screen for being part of the cast of Jorge Benavides in “El wasap de JB”.

The comic actress of the “JB en ATV” program Gabriela Serpa revealed what career she chose. Photo: Composition/LR

Gabriela Serpa launches shooter against teammates

In the same style as Shakira, Gabriela Serpa hinted at her companions from “JB en ATV” as part of one of the sequences of the comedy show. The funny moment aired last Saturday during the “Music Session #53” sketch. “I don’t know why they envy me so much. Clearly, it’s because of my great body. They resigned. They couldn’t stand it,” said the actress.

“And to be left alone, Dayanita, you are missing. I only miss you. You got bigger and now I’m much prettier than you,” she added in her shooting against former members of the humor space. Other figures did the same, such as Alfredo Benavides, Jorge Benavides and Dayanita.