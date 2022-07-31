Regarding the celebration for National Holidays, Jorge Benavidez He was one of the characters who was not far behind and took the opportunity to return to the stage by premiering “El circus de la tía Gloria” in the district of San Juan de Miraflores, which has recognized characters from the program “JB en ATV” in its cast. .

The comedian has been celebrating the warm reception of the public towards his recent project and, in addition, the rating generated by his humorous program on ATV. “We are very happy with the tuning, we already have a captive audience that follows us every weekend and waits for us,” said the actor in an interview with local media.

What did JB say about his parodies to Magaly?

The comedian was also consulted regarding one of his most remembered imitations throughout his artistic career, that of the popular ‘Mascaly’, alluding to Magaly Medina.

Far from being bothered by her parody, the show host has shown to have a leash by taking the sketches about her with humor.

‘Mascaly’ is one of Jorge Benavides’ best-known characters

In this regard, Jorge Benavides indicated that he perceives that he is the only comedian who is allowed to make parodies on the ‘Urraca’.

“ I think I’m the only one authorized to make a parody of her, she really likes imitation, she goes when we invite her to the show and there’s a good relationship ”, he told Trome.

“JB en ATV” launches a preview of the fight between Magaly and Jazmín Pinedo

Things are coming. Jazmín Pinedo and Magaly Medina had a media confrontation as a result of the interview that “Chinita” did with soccer player Jefferson Farfán.

Faced with this controversial fact, Jorge Benavides took advantage of the situation to present a sketch about his famous fight. The advance was issued by the social networks of the program.

“JB en ATV” imitates the lawsuit between Magaly and Deyvis Orosco

The ATV space broadcast last February 26, a parody about the controversial verbal confrontation between Magaly Medina and the ‘Bomboncito de la cumbia’ Deyvis Orosco. In the advance of the interpretation, the ‘conductor’ is seen claiming the musician for having left her in sight.

The reason for her words was because neither Deyvis Orosco nor Cassandra Sánchez responded to her message when she wrote to them asking to meet her baby.

What did Magaly say to JB when she saw her skit for the first time?

In an interview with “Día D”, Jorge Benavides recalled a hilarious anecdote from when he personified Magaly Medina for the first time in the program “Let’s talk clearly”, back in 1999. The humorist called the figure of shows with the name of ‘Mascaly ‘.