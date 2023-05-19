After the success that “The Value of Vegetables” by Jorge Benavides “J.B. on ATVs” He does it again, but this time with Pepino, the charismatic comedian who has already won the affection of the public thanks to his characterizations, which have caused more than one laugh. The comedian, originally called Kille González Rodríguez, already recorded this sequence next to Alfredo Benavideswho plays beto ortiz in this parody of “The value of truth”. The hilarious figure will answer several questions, such as where her unique nickname came from.

“They call you Pepino for the same reason that Christian Domínguez is called ‘Olluquito’?”, is one of the questions that Alfredo asks Kille. Likewise, the comedian invited the entire public to see his “value of vegetables” this Saturday, May 20, on the “JB en ATV” signal.

