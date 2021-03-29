JB on ATV, I am and The chola’s blowout fought a tough battle for the rating on Saturday March 27th. On this date, the ATV, Latina and América TV spaces showed the best of their programming in order to win the first place of the most viewed.

The humorous program of Jorge Benavides He presented the casting for the Toy Story characters and a parody of the presidential debate that took place a few days ago, in which Verónika Mendoza, George Forsyth, Johnny Lescano, Keiko Fujimori and Daniel Urresti participated. Thanks to this proposal, the cast of JB ranked first with 13.2 rating points, followed by the telenovela María, la del barrio with 11.4 points.

On the other hand, the third edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities performed new versus with imitators and renowned artists, although the most talked about was the second verbal confrontation between Adolfo Aguilar and Katia Palma. On this occasion, the Latina Televisión program ranked third with 9.2 points of rating.

The chola’s blowout broadcast the final of the reality show Double star, in which Daniela Darcourt was crowned the winner, who characterized Mon Laferte to interpret the song “My good love”. Ernesto Pimentel ranked fourth with 8.6 points.

Finally, the fifth place of the rating it was occupied by the movie Cantinflas that aired on Latina TV.

Gabriela Serpa temporarily leaves JB on ATV

Through her social networks, Gabriela Serpa reported that she will be temporarily absent from JB on ATV for health reasons.

“I hope to recover soon and be back. I love you JB family on ATV, “wrote the young actress in her Instagram stories.

