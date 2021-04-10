Jorge Benavides, actor and producer of the humorous program JB on ATV, was pleasantly surprised by his co-workers, who took advantage of the recordings of the space to organize an intimate sharing.

To the rhythm of Martín Farfán’s cajón; Gabriela Serpa, Fátima Segovia, Dayanita, Joao Castillo, Danny Rosales, Carlos Vílchez and other members celebrated the 55 years of the comedian, who arrived on the television set alongside his wife Karin Marengo.

“I did not think of celebrating my birthday, the truth has surprised me because I did not think that they would receive me like this. I actually thought about going into where we always have breakfast together, but no. Thank you very much for this surprise that I was not expecting, I am really very grateful “, he heard himself say to Jorge Benavides in the clip he shared on Instagram.

“They made me a matinee when I was 55 years old. Thank you very much for all your greetings, it is incredible to read your wishes, “wrote the artist as the legend of his post, which reached almost 100,000 views and hundreds of loving comments from his followers in a few hours.

Earlier, Jorge Benavides had already received a Spiderman cake as a first gift and wanted to share it with his fans. “Today I woke up with this nice surprise for my birthday. Thank you for so much! ”, He commented on his social network.

