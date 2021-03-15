I am, JB on ATV Y The chola blowout they faced each other once again in the tough battle for ratings last Saturday, March 13. For this date, the three programs presented surprises and fun sequences with which they brought entertainment to the Peruvian public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jorge Benavides’ program performed a hilarious casting of the Star Wars characters, with Joao Castillo as Chewbacca, Dayanita as Master Yoda, Carlos Vílchez as Darth Maul, Walter Ramírez ‘Cachito’ disguised as Princess Leia, Gabriela Serpa characterized by Han Solo, Carolain Cawen as Citripio and Fátima Segobia as R2-D2.

On the other hand, the first gala of I am, great battles, great celebrities was held, in which 14 pairs of established imitators and renowned singers competed. The big surprise of the night was the reappearance of Adolfo Aguilar as a driver.

Finally, The chola blowout aired another edition of his reality Double Star, in which Amy Gutiérrez and Kate Candela participated. In addition, the space presented by Ernesto Pimentel as the Chola Chabuca had Michelle Soifer, Angelo Fukuy, Jonathan Rojas and Christian Domínguez as guests.

Who won in the rating?

JB on ATV became the most watched program by Peruvians on Saturday, March 13, with 12.2 rating points; the second place was occupied I am, great battles, great celebrities, with 10.2 points; while The chola blowout was in fifth position with 9.3 points.

