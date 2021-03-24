Actress Clara Seminara questioned an alleged act of harassment during a sketch broadcast by JB on ATV, Jorge Benavides’ new comedy program.

In the images, which became viral through social networks, it is observed that a subject wearing the costume of the cat character Wild of the Looney tunes makes constant approaches to Fátima Segovia, despite the fact that she is uncomfortable. The sketch aired last Saturday, March 20.

Clara Seminara sent a forceful message about what happened with her former partner. “Now what are they going to say, that they are playing tag line? What did you do without malicious intent? And don’t even complain, because they fire her. Time proves me right, “the actress wrote in one of her stories on her official Instagram account.

In 2019, Seminara had denounced the comedian Enrique Espejo ‘Yuca’, who is now part of the cast of JB on ATV, for improper touching. At that time, she assured during an interview that her employment contract in Latina was not renewed after starring in that incident.

So far, Fatima Segovia has not commented on the matter. Similarly, the Peruvian comedian Jorge Benavides has not issued any explanation about these repetitive events in his television program.

