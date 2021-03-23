JB on ATV, I am Y The chola blowout returned to compete in the duel for him rating on Saturday March 20. The three television programs fought, but only the humorous space of Jorge Benavides became the most watched in all of Peru.

On this occasion, JB en ATV presented the casting of the Avengers characters and had a segment in which Rafael López Aliaga, the presidential candidate of Renovación Popular, participated. Thanks to this proposal, the JB team managed to be the leader in audience, with 10.6 points.

On the other hand, the second edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities was held, in which Katia Palma and Adolfo Aguilar argued strongly and in which Ania and ‘Bad Bunny’ became the first eliminated. The Latina imitation show ranked second, with 10.5 points of rating.

In The chola blowoutAnother gala of the reality show Double star was held, in which Nicole Pillman imitated Thalía and Susan Prieto imitated Adele. With this sketch, the América TV program was in fifth position, with 8.7 points.

After approximately two years working with Jorge Benavides, Joao Castillo dedicated an emotional message to his JB teammates on ATV, in which he highlighted the great union that exists between all of them.

“JB on ATV ….. The family that fate put in my way (the family that fate put in my way),” wrote the comic actor, along with a photo in which all of JB’s pupils posed.

