“JB on ATVs” Y “The blowout of the Chola“They have a tight competition. Recently the program hosted by Ernesto Pimentel led in the schedule. Did the same thing happen this Saturday, January 28?

There are many people who look forward to Saturday to be able to enjoy “JB on ATVs” or “The blowout of the Chola”. These entertainment programs are part of the most watched by Peruvian families thanks to the fun comedy sketches and special guests each week. Although last Saturday, January 14, the program hosted by Ernesto Pimentel led in audiences —despite the new jales of Jorge Benavides, such as Alfredo Benavides or Kike Suero—, this last weekend he did not have the same victory.

“El reventonazo de la Chola” is one of the most watched programs on América TV. Photo: diffusion/ America TV

“JB on ATV” and “El reventonazo de la Chola”

Jorge Benavides’ program achieved 7.4 rating points, while Ernesto Pimentel’s achieved the same number; therefore, there was an obvious tie between these two. Competition remains tight among entertainment programs.

Alfredo Benavides confronts Jorge Benavides: "Vílchez left you and now you need me." Photo: LR/ATV composition

“Miracles of the Rose”

This reflective program dedicated to “La rosa de Guadalupe” was positioned as the most watched on Saturday, January 28, as it obtained 9.2 rating points in favor of América TV. And it is that this channel knows very well what to broadcast in its content grid so as not to lower its points.

“La voz Perú” out of the top 5

The new season of the singing contest disappeared as one of the programs preferred by the Peruvian public and ranked 7th with 5.6 rating points.

“La voz Perú”: premiere of the new season arrived this Monday, January 16. Photo: Composition LR/Latina

