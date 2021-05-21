A fun new sketch was announced for the next issue of JB on ATV. After the commented and applauded participation of Janick Maceta in the Miss Universe 2021, the comic program will now present its own version of the event.

This was detailed Jorge Benavides Through his Instagram account, where he advanced to his followers about the fun segment and asked them to tune in this Saturday, May 22.

“Guess who it is? Who will be the winner in JB’s ATV version? Find out this Saturday after María la del barrio. We are waiting for you! ”, He said on the social platform.

The publication was accompanied by an image of Dayanita, who will be the protagonist of the parody and will play Janick Maceta in this recreation of ‘Miss Universe 2021‘.

The reaction of the users was immediate and many have expressed their emotion for the program and asked if there will be a tribute for the Peruvian representative, who was second finalist in the aforementioned contest.

Days ago Jorge Benavides spoke about the result of the Miss Universe, in which the Mexican candidate Andrea Meza was declared the winner. With his funny and famous interpretation of ‘Luis Miguel’, he made clear his disagreement with the judges and gave the Peruvian as his personal winner.

“Do you agree with the result? I think my character says it all. For me Janick Flowerpot should have won. What do you think? “, He wrote in his official account of Instagram.

