JB en ATV premiered with success last Saturday, February 13. One of the surprises of the new program Jorge Benavides It was the return of Enrique Espejo, better known as ‘Yuca’.

The comedian stayed away from television for a long period; However, he assured that he always kept the desire to work with Jorge Benavides, his friend and cast partner since 1994.

It was in JB’s wasap, which was broadcast on Latina, where it last appeared on the small screen. According to Enrique Espejo, he had to leave the television space because he had other projects such as recording a movie.

The return of ‘Yucca’ was acclaimed on social networks by the followers of Jorge Benavides when he announced his pass to the ATV television house. Then ‘JB’ confirmed the presence of his colleague.

In that way, ‘Yuca’ reappeared in a funny sketch about Sinopharm vaccines. He played a reporter who was to receive the arrival of the doses in the country. “Excited because they are going to give me the vaccine”, expressed Enrique Espejo as a joke.

In addition to the comic actor’s return to the show, JB on ATV presented a parody of the host Magaly Medina, who surprised to be part of the recordings.

Why did ‘Yuca’ leave JB’s El wasap?

Enrique Espejo ‘Yuca’ revealed the reason why he left the program JB’s wasap. “Of course I would like to return, I am operational. I left the program in December for work reasons, I was filming my movie ‘Yuca’, a comedy that was due to be released, but due to the pandemic it has remained on ‘stand by’ ”, declared the comic actor for Trome.

