JB on ATV LIVE It is the new program that Jorge Benavides presents this Saturday, February 13 at 8:00 pm The comedian changed his name to his production that was previously called El wasap de JB and was broadcast on Latina Televisión.

During the last days, the comedian shared previews of what will be seen in the premiere of JB on ATV. Among the surprises are the presence of the television host Magaly medina as part of a fun scketch and the return of the popular Enrique ‘Yuca’ Espejo.

Find out all the details to see the Jorge Benavides program and its original cast.

How to watch JB on ATV LIVE?

JB on ATV premieres this Saturday, February 13 at 8:00 pm Here you can find the minute by minute of the scenes that will be broadcast.

Where to see Jorge Benavides’ program?

Jorge Benavides’ program can be seen on the channel ATV. On the web it will be available through the official website of ATV LIVE.

Jorge Benavides will premiere parody of Francisco Sagasti

Who are the comedic actors that make up JB on ATV?

The cast of actors that will be part of JB on ATV is: Carlos Vílchez, Dayanita, ‘Cachito’ Ramírez, Martín Farfán, Danny Rosales, Fatima Segovia, Gabriela Serpa, Joao Castillo and Carolain Cowen. Besides Enrique ‘Yucca‘Mirror, who has just joined the group.

Jorge Benavides

Jorge Benavides confirms his return to television on ATV

On January 20, Jorge Benavides confirmed that he had reached an agreement with ATV to be part of the television house, where he will broadcast his new program.

“Very soon I will land at my new destination. Pay attention! I’m just waiting for the control tower authorization to meet again, “said the comedian at the beginning of 2021.

Jorge Benavides stars in funny scketch with Magaly Medina

‘Mascaly‘, a character created by Jorge Benavides, he met Magaly Medina after many years. The TV host had fun starring in a scketch alongside her parody.

Enrique ‘Yuca’ Espejo returns to the program with JB on ATV

Just two days after JB’s ATV premiere, Jorge Benavides confirmed the return of his partner Enrique Espejo, known as ‘Yuca’. “Requested by the audience! Tomorrow at #JBenATV nothing more and nothing less than our friend #Yuquita. They don’t know how much fun we’ve had! Don’t miss out! ”He wrote.

Jorge Benavides

Jorge Benavides, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.