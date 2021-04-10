Carlos Vílchez will be in charge of recreating the funny steps of the ‘dancing engineer’, famous on Instagram and TikTok for dancing to the rhythm of the cumbia version of the song “I don’t know.” An excerpt from the scene was shared by JB’s producer on ATV, Jorge Benavides, as a preview of what will be seen on the program this Saturday, April 10.

In the respective block you can see ‘Uncle Lisuratás’ and Carlos Víchez dressed as the popular character of social networks. Both have fun to the rhythm of the sounded song.

In addition, the humorous space of ATV will present the casting of the Disney princesses, where Dayanita will be Cinderella, Gabriela Serpa will be Aurora, Fátima Segovia will be Bella, Danny Rosales will play Drizella, Martín Farfán will be the fairy godmother and Joao Castillo will play the charming prince .

Jorge Benavides received a surprise from the cast of JB on ATV for his birthday

On Friday, April 9, Jorge Benavides turned 55 and the cast of the JB program on ATV decided to surprise him with a sharing organized at the channel’s facilities, taking advantage of the latest recordings for this Saturday’s edition.

The television producer shared the images of the moments he spent with his co-workers, during his tribute. There was no lack of laughter, cakes, snacks and piñata during the small celebration. “They made me a matinee when I was 55 years old. Thank you very much for all your greetings, it is incredible to read your wishes, “wrote the comedian on his official Instagram account.

JB on ATV, latest news:

