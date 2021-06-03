The Peruvian team is playing for life in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers this Thursday, June 3, when they face Colombia at the National Stadium in Lima. The team led by Ricardo Gareca he’s looking for his first tournament win to start coming out of that awkward last place in the leaderboard.

For this reason, different characters of the national show business began to leave their messages of encouragement for everyone’s team, as in the case of Jorge Benavides. The popular comedian posted a video on his Instagram account characterized as the Argentine coach and along with the imitations of Edison Flores, Christian Cueva and Luis Advíncula .

“Today more than ever, we are all Peru,” JB wrote along with the images with the rest of the staff of his program and asking his followers to leave their score for the match. Everyone’s team only has one point in the current qualifiers as a result of the draw in Asunción against Paraguay.

After this result, the Peruvian team only knew defeats in their other three games: against Brazil in Lima, Chile in Santiago and Argentina in the national capital. Now, before the national team they will have to add to the coffee growers so that the fifth place that gives a quota to the playoffs does not continue to move away.

Jorge Benavides received Kenji Fujimori in his program

A few days before the second round, the JB program received the brother of the Fuerza Popular candidate. The comedian and Kenji even dared to dance with the rest of the cast of the program to the remembered ‘Ritmo del Chino’, a song used by Alberto Fujimori in 2000.

