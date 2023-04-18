They say that 25 years is nothing, but Jazz San Javier accumulates a whole history to show. This is what the program of the edition that completes the first quarter of a century of the July festival has sought, which will begin on June 30 with the Brazilian singer Djavan -coincidences of life, his latest album ‘D’ is number 25 on study- and will end on July 23 with The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, a whole soul party to close the long program of 15 nights, most of them with double concerts that include a diversity of branches and visions of jazz and its surroundings.

The festival’s director, David Martínez, with the support of former director Alberto Nieto, has put together a nostalgic program, with some of the stars that have passed through the Parque Almansa auditorium in these two and a half decades.

The expressive voice of Dianne Reeves, a master of improvisation, who received the Festival award in 2015, returns with her repertoire of romantic songs with happy melodies. To whet your appetite, it is advisable to listen to her in ‘When you know’ (2008) or review the film ‘Good night and good luck’, where Reeves brings her jazz diva packaging with several songs that set the time of the black and white film . It will be a particularly intense night of emotions, as the lady of jazz Antonio Serrano, the Spanish master of the harmonica, an expert in awakening sensations of soul, jazz, flamenco or boleros with his small wind instrument, will precede the stage.

Diane Reeves.





The Festival award will be received by guitarist Ximo Tebar on July 19, one of the artists who has visited the Festival the most since its first edition. The Valencian musician arrives with a recent album under his arm, ‘A Free Kan Jazz Dance Big Band’ (2022), a song to freedom and the brotherhood of peoples, although his communion that night on stage with the Brazilian guitarist Gladston Galiza can take you through mixed musical geographies on the other side of the Atlantic. In the first part of the night, Tebar will lead a tribute to Joey DeFrancesco, the admired multi-instrumentalist who died last August.

Another well-known musician in San Javier, the Danish pianist Niels Lan Doky, will offer one of the classic swing nights in the classic trio formation on July 21, after the concert by the young singer Samara Joy. At 23 years old, he already has two Grammy Awards and fame as the heiress of Sara Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald.

Among the female voices, one especially original stands out, that of the French guitarist and actress Roxane Arnal, who will perform on July 22 accompanied by the pianist Baptiste Bailly in a folk blues duo close to jazz.

In the program, a star of the European genre who had not set foot on the coastal stage shines. The Italian trumpeter Paolo Fresu, with an extensive discography, will present one of his most original works, ‘Ferlinghetti’, his tribute to the American poet who founded the City Lights bookstore and a key piece of the ‘beat’ generation. Jazz, poetry and electronic music create a suggestive atmosphere.



Steve Turre.





Within the versatility that Jazz San Javier always seeks, one of the nights that jazz players will like the most will be those of trombonist Steve Turre, who shared the stage with Ray Charles or Dizzy Gillespie, although outside of the genre’s orthodoxy he has added sound of the sea shells. More jazz to appease the hungry: saxophonist Scott Hamilton, master of the tenor sax with more than 40 albums recorded with the prestigious Concord Records label. He will perform at the new winter theater with a quartet in which the pianist Ignasi Terraza stands out and the great revelation of Spanish vocal jazz, the Andalusian singer based in Brussels, Pepa Niebla, as a special guest.

Jazz San Javier also recovers the energy of some of the great bands, such as The Waterboys, with their leader Mike Scott, the poet rocker, who will present his latest album ‘All souls hill’.

hearty blues



The cellist Matthieu Saglio returns with his latest album ‘Voices’, accompanied by guests such as the Egyptian-British singer Natacha Atlas, the Catalan singer Anna Colom and her brother, the vocalist Camille Saglio, as well as the guitarist José ‘El Piru’ and the trumpeter Roqui Albero .

Special night on July 1, which will begin with the Cuban pianist and vocalist Alfredo Rodríguez together with the drummer Michael Olivera and the bassist Yarel Hernández, with whom they make up his famous Trio. In the second part, there will be a change of third to soul pop with the British group Mama’s Gun.



Matthieu Saglio.





July 7th combines a premiere and a comeback. Jazz San Javier discovers the combination between the pianist from Cádiz Chano Domínguez and the Italian jazz group Musica Nuda, formed by the vocalist Petra Magoni and the double bassist Ferruccio Spinetti. The return is that of Joe Louis Walker, a representative of modern blues, who promises one of the most intense live shows together with the rhythm of a Hammond organ.

They contrast with the most powerful bluso by a couple already known in San Javier, that of Texan bluesman Buddy Withington and Santiago Campillo from Murcia. They return to the Festival accompanied by Oneida James, former bassist for Joe Cocker, José Ciudad on drums and the original M-Clan keyboardist, Iñigo Uribe, on piano and Hammond organ.

free direct



Three free concerts in the street complete the program. On July 2, in the Plaza de España with the Murcian swing band Zoot Suiters, on July 16 in the port of Tomás Maestre with the soul singer Gisele Jackson, and on July 20 in Santiago de la Ribera with Michele Hendricks and trumpeter Ronald Baker.

The subscriptions, of 171 euros, will include all the concerts of the festival. The Festivals Office will put tickets and subscriptions on sale in May.