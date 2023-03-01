Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a leading global biopharmaceutical company in oncohaematology and neurosciences, based in Ireland, announces that it has selected Stefania Cercone to fill the role of Medical Director in Italy. “I am thrilled – he declares – to join Jazz Pharmaceuticals Italia, a company that works with a pioneering spirit, engaged daily in the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for serious and rare pathologies which, even today, have little or no treatment alternatives I am very honored to take on this new role, as it offers the opportunity to contribute to scientific progress in highly complex therapeutic areas, such as epilepsy and oncohematology, by putting my experience at the service of patients and the company”.

Endocrinologist, with twenty years of experience as medical director in important pharmaceutical companies – reports a note – Cercone joins Jazz today as the new head of the medical management of the Italian affiliate of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which has 140 employees between the operational headquarters in Florence, where the medical-scientific activity is concentrated, and the Villa Guardia plant (Como), where one of the company’s drugs is produced in the onco-haematological area, created thanks to Italian research and exported internationally to more than 40 countries in the world.

In both of its therapeutic areas, Jazz Pharmaceuticals is committed to innovating by focusing on the research and development of therapeutic solutions for rare or complex diseases, the company emphasizes. In epilepsy, Jazz focuses on some rare drug-resistant forms, known as epileptic and developmental encephalopathies, while in hematology oncology, he is dedicated to small groups of patients who face unique and very difficult challenges, studying and developing drugs for difficult-to-treat malignant hematologic tumors.