This Sunday (19th), the Memorial da América Latina, in São Paulo, will receive an in-person edition of the Jazz na Rua project, after nearly two years. The event, which starts at 3 pm, takes place at Praça da Sombra, and has as its main attraction the band Fizz Jazz Band, with the style of New Orleans music from the beginning of the 20th century.

The dance floor will open with DJ Mari Souza, with a repertoire centered on jazz. Next, Suzana Ruiz and Felipe Trizi will teach an open class of lindy hop, a dance style that emerged in the 1930s in Harlem, New York, and immortalized by Hollywood musicals.

It is the seventh time that the Memorial receives the project, which seeks to spread musical style dances with open and free classes throughout the city. The first edition took place in September 2017, and the last one in November 2019. During the covid-19 pandemic, presentations were made virtually.

The Memorial da América Latina is located next to the Barra Funda terminal, on the west side of the city of São Paulo. The event is free and entry will take place through gates 8 and 9.

