In 1950 the municipality of Torrejón de Ardoz had about 4000 neighbors instead of the current 140,000. In between many things happened, but one of vital importance was the pact in 1953 of Franco with the United States for the establishment of US military bases. Rota (Cádiz), Zaragoza, Torrejón de Ardoz and Morón de la Frontera (Seville).

The new Francoist diplomacy managed to get fully into the cold war dash and the impact that these bits of the empire landed in Spain, isolated and stunted, was decisive to put the cultural foundations of developing to come, which wanted to present modern and western.

Between 1954 and 1992, “the Americans” were part of the countryman of Torrejón, but also from other corners of the city of Madrid, and in that friction they appeared to the Spanish of the sociological Francoism some novelties coming from Allende Los Mares. And what issues were brought Yankees to Spain? Cultural, which are probably the most deeply inserted in the epidermis of societies. Historian Eric Hobsbawm said that cultural influence in the world of the British empire has survived many decades to the empire itself. Therefore, today we continue playing the team sports that they invented.

Before the war, the first sounds of jazz had already arrived in Spain, especially through Paris or Cuba, but it was in the second postwar period when it set in our country and the entrance door was the Base of Torrejón. Of those, the American government hired artists to come to act in front of the boys of the base. In the early sixties, Donna Hightower Othe Mainstream Jazz Group, a combo formed by Coleman Hawkins (saxophonist), Charles Thompson (pianist), Harry Edison (saxophonist), Jimmy Woode (counterbjead) and Jo Jones (drums).

These artists acted in the few places in Madrid where they had a place, especially in the jazz whiskey, a mythical local open in 1960 in Calle del Marqués de Villamagna, near Serrano. By jazz whiskey and his successor (the Bourbon Street, in Diego de León) many great artists passed and, also, numerous soldiers from Torrejón, who came to listen to American music.





The base was also a window of fresh air for the first Madrid rockers, who found there a nursery of experiences, discs and musical instruments difficult to find in that Spain. Among the homeland pioneers we can mention the students or Micky Hits Elvis or Ricky Nelson supposes a direct thread with the mythical morning of the Price that popularized rock music in our city (they say that Micky wore drunk marines to dance to his concerts). At the base Joe & The Jaguars were also formed, a group led by Joe Bennett, that he had already been a musician in his country. They became one more group among the usual ones of the time and even recorded an album with Karina.

American music was also infected through waves. On September 1, 1959, he began broadcasting at 100.2 of the FM Radio Torrejón, where American programs such as the mythical broadcaster Wolfman Jack could be heard. Mariskal Romero ironized with the contrast between the limited scope of the station and the number of people who said they listen to their programs. José Antonio Abellán, on the other hand, said that when he began looking for a flat with his partner one of the undeniable criteria was that Radio Torrejón was tuned.





The years passed and the American friend continued to exert his influence on Madrid music. In 1979 the Burning, genuine product of the elipa, They moved to a floor from Torrejón. “Everyone came to a party to our house in Torrejón one day,” they sang on the subject A little more. The group lived in a building mostly occupied by American Marines with their families along with a more or less wide group of Spanish artists.

But the next great contagion would be hip-hop. It is no accident that Torrejón, Sevilla or Zaragoza are some of the epicenters of the first national rap. It was remembered Fran-T, boy from Torrejón, In an interview:

“When I started going to Stones in the year 87 or so, and I could enter the afternoon section for the children, there I did the most funky, the most B-Boy and I wanted to have constant tapes.” The Stones disco to which he refers was a mythical place that was on Graphite Street in which the Americans danced funky and then rap. One of the aforementioned places of the Madrid black memory to which Spanish lovers also began to approach those rhythms.

The Jojín, younger than the pioneers of the Violent Poets Club (where, at first, Frank-T militated) also It is clear: “I grew up in Torrejón, there was an American military base. Then there were 36,000 Americans there. Of course, the eighties are the years of the hip-hp boom, and they listened to a lot rap and all this. ”





But cultural transfer did not occur only through exchanges between Torrejón de Ardoz and Madrid. Some of the military, singularly those with the greatest graduation, settled in certain areas of the capital. From the first moment, they became perennial characters of the new environments handsome of developmentalism, alternating with them in spaces such as the Stella pool.

They also made their own neighborhood in northern Madrid, in the surroundings of La Castellana. They were the times of the Korean War and the invasion He made his most modern building known and the neighborhood itself as Korea. Some time later, the appellation of Costa Fleming made fortune (for being Dr. Fleming’s street the most important of the apple). Apparently, the name occurred to a young Raúl del Pozo and fell in grace to describe well the atmosphere of Jarana that was breathed there in full Franco. In 1976 the director José María Forqué adapted the novel to the cinema Madrid, Costa Fleming, giving nature letter to the name.

The capital artisteo stopped by Costa Fleming but also became a prostitution zone, leaving the Yankee influence for our lexicon American bar (Leisure sites in which there were women who practiced prostitution). For memory: the song Paper girlby singer -songwriter Hilario Camacho, tells the story of two prostitutes of Costa Fleming.





Miguel Ríos, one of the neighbors who squeezed the area during his youth, told him in Country interview About a visit by former bassist from Stones Bill Wyman: “He stayed in my apartment. I was touring with the Rolling and passed hotels. Also, I wanted to fuck that night so we went out to look for girls. They went crazy with emotion when we told them that a Stone was looking for a roll, but they turned when they learned that it was Bill. What a ugliest uncle… ”

Nothing remains of that neighborhood where you could go to a hamburger, squeeze ketchup boats and see American dodges. The luxurious Korea building, a great complex that occupied the numbers 198 to 208 of La Castellana (with return to Félix Boix, Dr. Fleming and Carlos Maurrás) was shot down in 2007 after he was diagnose Aluminosis in the 1990s. Today, instead, there is the 200 Castellana shopping center.

When the first men to step on the moon stepped on Franco’s Spain



The Americans left in Madrid after the Gulf War and, if this were a fiction story, we would say that “today nobody remembers them”; But the truth is that, although there are no already marines or coasts, the cultural influence of the USA is such- even in times of anti-distortion disaffection- that it would be more consistent with the reality to paraphrase the Monthy Python with that irony of “What did they do for us the Yankees? ”