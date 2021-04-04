Washington (Reuters)

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and led a barrage of three-point shots with six hat-tricks, during the Utah Jazz 137-91 victory over the absentee-stricken Orlando Magic in the NBA.

Joe Inglis and Boyan Bogdanovic scored 17 points, while Jordan Clarkson added 15 points in his participation as a substitute, as Jazz scored its ninth successive victory.

Utah Jazz achieved a record in the NBA, by scoring 18 hat-trick in the first half, surpassing the previous number of “17”, and by the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

Jazz ended the match with 26 hat-tricks out of 55 attempts, as Mitchell scored six hat-tricks from seven attempts, Engels “5-7”, Bogdanovich “4-6” and Clarkson “3-6”.

Wendell Carter Jr. led the Magic Players, scoring 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Chuma Aokiki added 16 points.

Magic played without Michael Carter-Williams due to an illness not related to “Covid-19”, and Otto Porter Jr. and Karim Mane were also absent from the injury.

Rudi Joubert scored 11 points and had six rebounds with Jazz.

Jazz consolidated their position at the top of the league with 37 wins and 11 defeats, winning their last 22 home matches. Magic is ranked 12th in the Eastern Division (17-31).