On her birthday, the regional music singer Jazmín Zárate it was found lifeless with stab wounds on a dirt road in Oaxaca.

Jasmineoriginally from Culiapam de Guerrero and who turned 28 last Monday, had told her relatives that she had a presentation in the municipality of San Lorenzo Cacaotepec, on Sunday, November 6.

Around 10:00 a.m., a call to the authorities reported the body of a woman with several wounds on the chest and throat, that was lying on the side of the road at the height of La Barranca.

Relatives identified the young woman by a tattoo on her forearm that read: “My Moon”, in memory of her 5-year-old daughter.

Her husband, loved ones, neighbors and friends demanded that the culprits of the singer’s crime be found, who was buried yesterday in the municipal pantheon.

“The music community We raise our strongest protest to clarify this horrendous crime of Jazmín Zárate Aquino who worked as a singer in a musical band and had gone to the town of San Lorenzo Cacaotepec, Etla (sic), Oax. to perform at a concert, where hours later he they snatched lifedemanded the organization Oaxaca Music.

Jasmine was the 172nd victim of the crime of femicide in Oaxaca.

