Fragmentada is an interesting thriller that takes place in the south of Argentina, in Patagonia, among forests and houses hundreds of meters high that are sought after by real estate agencies. A suspended police officer travels there with her teenage daughter to take care of her mother. But in the first minutes of Facundo Escudero’s film, a crime leaves loose ends at the same time that the case is ignored by the local authority. “Irina is brave, heroic and at the same time has a very sensitive, very complex core. As an actress, it is not always that she finds such interesting, well-designed roles,” Jazmín Stuart answers us. The premiere will be Monday on AMC.

—There are several themes in the film, from corruption to gender violence. How do you approach a script like that?

—I believe that the film in some way denounces a framework that has to do with that sexist violence, mixed with the persecution of indigenous peoples, with the most murky and corrupt exploitation of natural resources. These are things that, unfortunately, often go hand in hand and that are happening a lot. There is a very deep crisis that is claiming the lives of many women. I think that the film is not a denunciation, but rather a captivating thriller, but it has a message behind it that I am proud to accompany, from my humble place as an actress, because it is important that these things are shown.

—Do you think it can be seen that you co-star with a world, with a ‘monster’?

-Completely. In the end he shows that he is a ‘monster’ with many arms that can trap and trap you. He also leaves a message of great hope regarding women weaving networks, not giving up, watching each other’s backs.

—Like the mother-daughter relationship and the idea of ​​not repeating patterns?

—Yes, the theme of motherhood in the film is very strong. It comes to us to ask what it is to be a mother and this ‘imperfect mother’ thing. I really like a scene where the little girl, my daughter (in fiction), finds out about something I committed and that it was an act of defense. Her character tells her: “I know I’m not the best mother, I’m not the best police officer or the best friend, but I try.” She is an imperfect mother on the surface, but she is willing to give it her all. I find that moving.

—How do you see the current state of Latin American cinema, after winning awards at festivals and the Oscar?

—He is in a great moment. Argentine cinema is also exploring new narratives, new actors. Filmmakers are daring to make increasingly personal films and luckily there are producers who want to accompany these projects and at festivals they are very well received films. I think we have to continue working for that, for a cinema with an identity.

—But it’s still difficult to make independent films, right?

—There is a lot to improve. In Argentina, well, the situation is always very unstable, now we are facing a new Government that directly has no interest in art or in promotion devices so that it continues to be diverse and not just a business. We are beginning a period that – I hope I am wrong – will be one of much-needed resistance and a struggle to sustain culture, of course, among other emergencies. But hey, the space of culture and art is a space of identity, not only for Argentina, but for all countries; It is a mirror in which we reflect and rethink.

-OK. Some believe that supporting art is unnecessary.

—Well, there is a lot of confusion and it is done on purpose to twist public opinion towards a demonization of art and culture. Unfortunately, there are political forces that demonize cultural and art workers because they know that they are staunch defenders of human rights and equality, of issues that their far-right proposals do not suit. I feel that this strategy of demonizing is in principle very unfair, and secondly it is very dangerous because it generates hatred and persecution. It is extremely self-destructive.

