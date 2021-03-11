Jazmín Pinedo was moved by the case of a young man who is dedicated to distributing Martians in the streets of Lima to support his parents during the pandemic. For this reason, the driver promised to pay the boy for a study cycle.

During the broadcast of On everyone’s lips The story of Brian Aguilar was presented, a talented skater who had to put the sport aside to dedicate himself to helping to support his family, who are dedicated to the sale of Martians.

The report indicated that the boy manages to quickly distribute the products with spare skates, because his implements were stolen days ago. However, the fact does not discourage him, as he commented that he managed to pay his degree tuition thanks to his own efforts.

Jasmine Pinedo was inspired by the guest’s experiences and recalled her own experience working and studying at the same time. “I started working when I was 16 years old. I paid for my studies by myself and did things at the same time, that’s why I couldn’t finish my degree. I don’t want that to happen to you, “he said.

Immediately afterwards, the figure of América Televisión promised to pay all the fees for Brian’s current cycle and thus free him from constant worry. The former reality girl, in addition, made the boy promise that he will continue to study and help his relatives.

“How about you and I make a deal? What do you think if I promise to pay you for the full cycle and you dedicate yourself to studying and helping your mother? ”He asked.

The young man was perplexed and was very grateful with the gesture that Jazmín Pinedo had, for which he assured himself to get good grades and inform him, through social networks, about his performance at the university.

Jasmine Pinedo, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.