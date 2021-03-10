Jasmine Pinedo interviewed Tula Rodriguez in the most recent edition of On everyone’s lips, where both figures flattered each other and talked about the conduction of space.

The ex-dancer was linked live with the América Televisión program to tell how she is facing COVID-19, a virus that her daughter and mother also suffer from.

At that time, the driver made mention of the birthday of Don Tulo, who this Wednesday, March 10, turns 79, but as a precaution the man is staying in another house.

“Surely in the 80 years of your father they will make a great party where they will be together,” he said. Jasmine Pinedo seeing Tula Rodríguez excited.

“I want to say that my father is a great man. To my sisters, thank you, because there is a little time to see each other, we will soon get out of this. And with the blessing of God I will also have my mother ”, commented Javier Carmona’s widow.

Given this, Jasmine Pinedo highlighted the great strength of the conductor of On everyone’s lips to get strong in difficult moments.

“Those words that are a support for your family (…) all this will be part of the story,” he commented.

What’s more, Jasmine Pinedo He said that viewers are waiting for Tula’s speedy recovery to see her again in En boca de todos.

“We hug you tight, your audience misses you,” said the model.

Finally, Tula Rodriguez He thanked Jazmín Pinedo for having taken over the leadership of En boca de todos after the departure of her and Maju Mantilla, as a result of having tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Thank you very much for being here, tremendous job of leading the charge. Thank you for taking the head when the drivers are not, “he said.

