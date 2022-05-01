Jasmine Pinedo, who was recently linked to Ignacio Baladán, despite showing that there is a great friendship between the two, has mentioned the cordial relationship he has with Gino Assereto, father of his daughter. This time, she caught the attention of her followers by telling why she no longer uploads photos with the reality boy.

Through her official Instagram account, the former driver answered some questions from her followers, who asked her if she gets along with Assereto, for which the popular “Chinita” replied with a forceful comment. “Jasmine, before we used to see you more with your girl’s father, what happened?” Asked a netizen.

“We don’t upload anything anymore, when we show up together or joke around they seem not to understand that we get along and they speculate unnecessarily . I always see it”, wrote the influencer in the stories of the social network.

Jazmín Pinedo answers the questions of her followers. Photo: Jasmine Pinedo/Instagram

Annoyed model with “Love and fire” by ‘ampay’

Jazmín Pinedo spoke through her social networks to attack the “Peluchín” program, which issued some images of the former reality girl together with Ignacio Baladán. On this occasion, she claimed not to have given permission for them to “enter” her apartment. “I did not authorize the interior of my house to be recorded, my room on time. I respect your journalistic work, but I do not share the invasion of my home, ”she specified.

Jazmín Pinedo furious at invasion of her privacy. Photo: Instagram capture

Jazmín Pinedo reveals that Gino Assereto sees his daughter every day

The influencer answered one of the questions from her followers: “Hello! Does Khaleesi have days that she stays with her dad? Or is she always when she sees it she is at your house? Given this, Jazmín Pinedo highlighted the good relationship that exists between the popular “Tiburón” and his little one. “No, Gino and Khalee see each other almost every day. They can be at my house or at his house and there are also weekends when he goes with him. They can see each other whenever they want,” he pointed out.