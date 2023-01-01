It is already a fact that Jasmine Pinedo He has decided to give himself a new chance in love. In an interview with Chola Chabuca, the host revealed that she was in a relationship with a boy of Uruguayan nationality, for which it was speculated that she could have met him on one of her trips after visiting the sister of she.

Along these lines, on the occasion of saying goodbye to 2022, the ‘Chinita’ headed for Tulum, Mexico, to receive the coming year with positive vibes in a paradisiacal destination. But that was not all. Jazmín Pinedo was evidenced, through his Instagram states, in the company of who would be his new partner. A clip with the boy’s silhouette would have exposed her. To date, the identity of his new suitor is still unknown.

Jazmín Pinedo says she is in love with a young Uruguayan

The host of “Más spectacles” attended the program “Reventonazo de la chola” as a guest and opened up about her sentimental situation. After more than 3 years of ending her romance with Gino Assereto, Jazmín Pinedo announced that she began a relationship with a young man of Uruguayan nationality, with whom she was in love with her.

“Today, I can tell you that I was not looking for anything, but when God puts someone on your path, I am in a position not to deny that and I can tell you that my heart is very happy,” said the amazing reality.

Jazmín Pinedo confirms romance with a young Uruguayan

A few days before his interview with the “Chola Chabuca” came to light, the progress of the conversation between the pair gave something to talk about. As a result, ‘Choca’ Mandros wanted to annoy his colleague by consulting him about his sentimental situation.

Because he exposed her in front of the audience, Jazmín Pinedo had no choice but to admit that she had started dating a foreigner. Leave me then, I deserve it. My heart is calm, step by step, calmly always, ”he expressed.