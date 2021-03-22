Jazmín Pinedo starred in an emotional moment when she received a gift from the production of En boca de todos, for accompanying them while driving while Maju Mantilla and Tula Rodríguez recovered from the coronavirus.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of you, really, first when I received the proposal to come to cover two such important spaces, also with an audience already won at this time, I trembled a little, the truth was I trembled a little”, commented the popular ‘Chinita’.

“I said ‘oh no, how scary, how would we do’, but when I made the decision to want to help, because in the end that was what moved me, I really ran into a situation that I was very happy about. I have to say, they have a wonderful production, despite how difficult it was not to have them both and to solve the issue of dealing with a new female host during this time (…) I applaud their work, ”he continued.

After saying goodbye to the América TV space, Jazmín Pinedo revealed that now she will be able to fulfill her promise to spend more time with her little daughter Khalessi, who moved her by sending her a greeting.

“Last year I had promised my daughter to stay home with her, this year I will keep my promise. You have to value the day-to-day with people ”, said the very excited model.

