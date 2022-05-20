Jasmine Pinedo She was on the set of “On everyone’s lips” to answer some questions regarding her love relationships, accompanied by Alexandra Baigorria. After starring in a brief exchange of words with Ricardo Rondón, the former member of “This is war” asked the famous couples therapist, Tomás Angulo, how he should communicate with her ex-partner and father of her daughter, Gino Assereto.

YOU CAN SEE Jazmín Pinedo refutes Rondón after accusing her of using Gino Assereto’s bag

Jazmín Pinedo made it clear why she talks to Gino Assereto

Jasmine Pinedo was consulted regarding the communication she had with Gino Assereto, after both made their separation public: “I have to talk to my daughter’s father. He’s not just my ex. Clearly, we have constant communication.”

On this occasion, the well-known couples therapist Thomas Angle visited the program and emphasized the aspects that a person should take into account when talking to an ex-partner. “It’s relative, it depends on people’s personalities. Speaking is simple, the issue is how to speak, what to say, how to listen, what to share and how far to speak”, said the specialist.

Jazmín Pinedo and Gino Assereto put aside their differences to make their daughter happy. Photo: Instagram capture

YOU CAN SEE Why did they withdraw? María Pía, Gian Piero Díaz and other characters who were conductors in “EEG”

Jazmín Pinedo to Dr. Angulo: “You don’t have any ex-girlfriends, do you?”

After listening to Dr. Angulo, Jasmine Pinedo responded with the following: “You don’t have any ex-girlfriends, do you? Because if you have to be thinking about what you are going to say, there is no longer friendship, there is something else.

Given this, the psychologist took a more closed stance and explained in detail why he should be attentive to the opportunities in which he exchanged words with the still competitor of “This is war”.

“You have not understood me and I am going to clarify it for you, I will clarify it for you so that you can understand it better. You yourself said that you had to talk to an ex because he was the father of your daughter. Talking from father to father is also difficult because you have to take into account when, where and what the argument is. In separated parents, there are very spicy and thorny issues, ”she assured.

Jazmín Pinedo explains why she does not upload photos with Gino Assereto

After a user asked Jasmine Pinedo why did you stop uploading photos with Gino Assereto In her networks, the presenter of América Televisión explained that she does not want her fans to confuse her cordial relationship with the father of her daughter: “We no longer upload anything, when we show ourselves together or joke, they seem not to understand that we get along and they speculate unnecessarily . I see it all the time.”

Jazmín Pinedo answers the questions of her followers. Photo: Jasmine Pinedo/Instagram.

How do Jazmín Pinedo and Gino Assereto handle the custody of their daughter?

Apparently, the ‘warriors’ share healthy parenting. Jasmine Pinedo made it clear that his daughter and Gino Assereto they see each other almost daily, so they do not need a visiting regime. “Gino and Khalee see each other almost every day. They can be at my house or at his house and there are also weekends when he goes with him. They can see each other whenever they want, “replied the former reality girl when a user asked her about what she did when the “combatant” wanted to spend time with the little girl.