Jasmine Pinedo She was the special guest of the television show “Reventonazo de la Chola” and talked about various topics. The presenter of “More shows” was consulted by Ernesto Pimentel about the rumors that she would have a new suitor after being single for four years, after ending her relationship with Gino Assereto. Likewise, she said that her priority is herself and her daughter Khaleesi. She also talked about her career, which she recently finished, and she said she was proud of that achievement.

“ Today, I can tell you that I was not looking for anything, but when God puts someone on your path, I am in a position not to deny that and I can tell you that my heart is very happy. ”, expressed the ‘China’. “Is it a love at a distance?… Because there are rumors that it is from another country, I cannot say that it is from Uruguay,” Chola Chabuca said. Laughing, the former member of “This is war” confirmed it.

Jazmín Pinedo confirmed romance on national television

Days prior to your interview with the Chola Chabuca, Jazmín Pinedo was evidenced by her partner Choca Mandros in the program “Más spectacles”. The driver asked him what his sentimental situation was like after traveling to Uruguay.

“You have referred to how your heart is doing and for several months it has been beating a little more. Since your trip to Uruguay you gave the surprise”, Choca told the popular ‘Chinita’. Jasmine, totally surprised, confirmed that she was dating a foreigner. “ Leave me then, I deserve it. My heart is calm, step by step, always calmly,” he said.

Jazmín Pinedo finished her university degree

On December 17, Jasmine Pinedo He celebrated on social networks having completed his university studies in the Advertising career.

The former reality girl met in a restaurant with her partner Choca Mandros to celebrate the good news. “I finished my degree!” she wrote on her Instagram.

When did Jazmín Pinedo and Gino Assereto finish?

Jazmin Pinedo and Gino Assereto ended their relationship in 2018. After seven years together, the reality boy and the model ended their media romance. According to the host of “More shows”, they had separated months before, but they wanted to wait a prudent time to make it public.

Gino Assereto and Jasmine Pinedo

Why did Jazmín Pinedo and Gino Assereto end their relationship?

According to Jazmín Pinedo, her relationship with Gino Assereto it ended due to personal differences between the two. The two had different ideas on how to lead life, which led them to distance themselves.

“Each one is on a totally different note, but yes, in that case we did collide a bit, because he is much more relaxed and I, as you can see me, my daughter was born and I was already thinking about the university… He’s totally different, that’s why we’re not together (…) Gino always told me: ‘Relax, breathe, there are 5 years to go’, and I was already thinking about university”, explained the model on one occasion.

Jazmín Pinedo and Gino Assereto never married.

Jazmín Pinedo clarifies her sentimental situation

Although several entertainment media assured that Jazmín Pinedo already had a partner, the popular ‘Chinita’ denied that information. During the broadcast of the program “More shows”the presenter clarified that she is still single, but she is dating someone, who would be the happy Uruguayan heartthrob.

“I have read in some newspapers that I already have a boyfriend. What I said is that my heart is happy and that I am giving myself the opportunity to meet someone. I’m happy, calm with it. If it took me four years to date someone, four more years and I have a crush, ”she expressed.

Jazmín Pinedo burns her face after suffering an accident

Through her social networks, Jazmín Pinedo surprised her followers when she announced at the beginning of December that she had suffered a burn on her face. The host reappeared on her program a few days later and told details of what happened to her viewers.

Jazmín Pinedo was absent on Monday, November 21 on the recommendation of her dermatologist.

“It was an accident, I think it could happen to anyone. Khalessi told me ‘oh mommy, if you’re still beautiful’ and really yes, this is me without makeup or with what is necessary, taking care of my skin, I’m not ashamed to appear with cream, you know how relaxed I am, ”said that one time.