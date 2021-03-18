Jasmine Pinedo recounted the difficult moments she lived when working at Latina Television, during an interview on the program La Banca, with Jesús Alzamora. The host of En boca de todos confessed that she was not entirely comfortable on channel 2 because many times her opinion about the content that was presented was not taken into account.

“Many times I have gone against the productions with which I have worked. Happened to me in Shows, when we have had the same note from the same person. I have gone against the content of the program and that has not been very pleasant for some people with whom I have worked, they have even called me credulous, “said the animator.

Jasmine Pinedo He also revealed that he had been planning to move away from Latina for a long time, which increased even more when she was sent to cover the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“That was one of the reasons why i wanted to go, and not badly grateful, I am very grateful to Latina … I do not know what happened, they changed the ideas they had for me and they were not the ones I wanted, in good vibes I accepted so as not to generate a legal conflict (…) I didn’t want to go to Russia because it was 25 days and I didn’t want to be away from my daughter for so long. They already knew that I wanted to leave, because I felt that they were not taking care of me ”, sentenced the ex-member of This is war.

