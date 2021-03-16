This March 16 marks a year of the state of emergency decreed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. For that reason, Jasmine Pinedo He took advantage of his television space to reflect.

In this Monday’s edition of En boca de todos, the host urged viewers to take care of COVID-19 because even the contagions do not decrease considerably.

“Already one year of this complicated situation that began in our country. Now, more than one million 400 thousand people have been infected with this terrible virus (…) What do we have left? Take care of ourselves, because this is not over yet ”, expressed the former reality girl.

“We cannot trust ourselves, much less at this time, since no one is absolutely free from catching this terrible disease,” added Pinedo, addressing viewers.

In the same way, he recalled the time that Leonard León publicly confirmed on the program that he was infected with the coronavirus. As is known, he was one of the first Peruvian singers to contract the disease.

“Let us remember that on a day like today one of the celebrities (Leonard León) comes out to reveal that he had been infected with this terrible virus,” said the panelist of the magazine.

Brunella Horna asks to take care of herself to protect family members

For its part, Brunella Horna He took advantage of the moment to leave a message to the public on this date.

“Who has not had a family member, a friend who has been infected with the coronavirus? You have to be aware because there may be a third wave ”, were the words of the businesswoman.

