They are pure love. Jazmin Pinedo She worried her followers after a rumor spread that she and her partner, Pedro Araujo, had apparently separated. Faced with this situation, the popular 'Chinita' took it upon herself to deny any rumors of a love crisis through her official social networks, where both showed that they are better than ever. In this note, we tell you details of the tender moment they spent together.

What did Jazmín Pinedo say about her relationship with Pedro Araujo?

On her official Instagram profile, the presenter of '+ Shows' He posted a video where he is cooking with the Uruguayan. On her side, Pedro Araujo published an image where they are both hugging.

With these images, Jazmín points out that she is in a good moment in her relationship with Pedro and their romance is going from strength to strength. In the clip, it is seen that the couple is preparing to receive the Christmas and New Year holidays together.

Why did the rumors of a crisis arise in the relationship between Jazmín Pinedo and Pedro Araujo?

Rumors of a possible separation arose after the followers of the former 'This is War' participant realized that they had not been caught together in public since September of this year.

Then a reporter from the program 'Love and fire' He approached her as she left the América Televisión studios, however, she avoided giving details of their relationship and indicated that she could not give statements about it.