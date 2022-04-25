Despite being away from the television cameras, Jasmine Pinedo She remains active on social networks, where she shares details of her professional and private life with her followers. In this way, the model opened the question box on Instagram to talk with them and answer several of the questions she may have.

It was so that he received a peculiar query about Gino Assereto, ex-partner of the influencer and father of his little Khalessi. As is known, both met in the corridors of the reality show “This is war” and later formed a relationship that came to an end in January 2020 after 6 years together.

What did Jasmine Pinedo answer?

“Hello! Does Khaleesi have days that he stays with his dad? Or is she always at your house when she sees it? ”, Asked a user. Given this, the popular “Chinita” replied that the reality boy has no limitations to visit her daughter, because he can see her any day he wants and they do not necessarily have to stay at her house.

He also added that his smug usually spends weekends at his dad’s house without problem. “ No, Gino and Khalee see each other almost every day. . They can be at my house or at his house and there are also weekends when he goes with him. They can see each other whenever they want,” she explained.

Jazmín Pinedo answered the questions left by her followers on social networks. Photo: Jasmine Pinedo/Instagram

Jazmín Pinedo was seen with Ignacio Baladán

Ignacio Baladán was captured by the cameras of “Love and Fire” walking through Barranco with Jazmín Pinedo and then going to the former driver’s apartment. However, these images would not have been pleasant for her, since hours later she attacked the show program through social networks.

“There are three of us, Ignacio, my ex-sister-in-law and me. Not two as seen in this promo. In addition, I shade this image because I did not authorize the recording of the interior of my house, my living room on time (…). I respect your journalistic work, but I do not share the invasion of my home, ”she wrote.

Jazmín Pinedo furious at invasion of her privacy. Photo: Instagram capture

Gino Assereto’s mother still considers Jasmine her daughter-in-law

In an interview for “You are in all”, Gino Assereto’s mother clarified that she has a good relationship with her daughter-in-law Angie Arizaga and her ex-daughter-in-law Jazmín. It was there that the lady explained that, despite the fact that they no longer have a relationship with her son, she continues to feel admiration for the mother of her granddaughter and she will always consider her as her daughter-in-law thanks to the strong bond that she formed with Gino. “For me, there is no difference, I love ‘China’ very much, I respect her; she is always going to be my daughter-in-law,” she expressed.