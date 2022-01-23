Jasmine Pinedo she opened her heart and shared a hard moment in her life when she wanted to become a mother for the second time. The television host revealed that, at one point, she tried to give her little Khallessi a little brother, the result of her relationship with Gino Assereto, but it was not possible because she had two losses.

Likewise, the model also said that she does not rule out the possibility of freezing her eggs because, later on, she would like to have another baby.

“Yes (I am considering freezing my eggs). I was looking forward to having a second baby. After having my chubby, I got pregnant twice. The first time of two months and I lost it, the second time of three months and I also lost it . There I said: ‘I want to stop trying because they are very sad episodes’, but over the years and when I meet someone, I am delighted (to have another baby). In addition, I already spoke with my doctor to freeze my eggs because I am 31 years old and the illusion of having another baby, “he said in conversation with Trome.

Jazmín Pinedo on Gino Assereto: “If he is not with me, it is his decision”

Jasmine Pinedo and Gino Assereto They talked about the reasons for their love breakup. The former reality boy revealed that he still does not feel ready to resume his relationship with her, because he needs some time to get to know himself.

After hearing these statements, the model filled him with praise and asked the public not to blame her for their separation. “If he is not with me, it is by his decision.”

Natalie Vértiz comments on Jazmín Pinedo and Gino Assereto: “I saw her quite moved”

Natalie Vértiz was present when Jazmín Pinedo and Gino Assereto explained why they did not resume their love relationship.

The driver revealed that the popular “Chinita” was very moved to hear that her ex-boyfriend still does not seek reconciliation with her.