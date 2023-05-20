Jasmine Pinedo, current host of the Shows segment on América TV, is one of the most media figures. As is known, the model achieved popularity by being a member of the competition reality show “This is war”, in which she starred in several controversies and she met the father of her daughter, Gino Assereto.

Although the life of the TV presenter has been highly exposed, there are some facts that are little known; for example, the true origins of the ex-miss Teen Peru 2008. We tell you from which foreign country the popular ‘Chinita’ has ancestry.

From which Asian country does Jazmín Pinedo have ancestry?

Jazmín Pinedo was born in Lima, Peru, but has roots in the Cantonese culture of China. She is the daughter of Teódulo Pinedo and Libertad Chau, she acquired her oriental origins from her maternal great-grandfather, who was born in that Asian country.

This was stated in the YouTube program of his former driving partner Jesús Alzamora. He introduced her like this: “My guest today has Cantonese blood, from China, obviously mixed with Peruvian blood.” At this, Jazmín Pinedo asked her with a laugh how he knew so much about her.

About his family, it is known that his father was a commander of the Peruvian National Police (PNP) and that he was already retired. Likewise, in 2022, she commented that her parent was in charge of the security of the Chola Chabuca circus, a character played by Ernesto Pimentel.

Jazmín Pinedo has Chinese ancestry from her maternal family. Photo: LR Composition/Instagram Capture

Regarding her mother, Jazmín Pinedo revealed that she had been a fundamental pillar by being in charge of caring for the home. It should be noted that Libertad Chau made a small intervention on national TV when “EEG” asked her to say a few words to her daughter.

“I know how wonderful my daughter is and she will always look for the good for her. (…) As a mother, I support her in everything, because I love her, ”she said.

In May 2022, Jazmín Pinedo announced that she had given her mother a piece of land that she had bought, but which she did not build, due to the pandemic.