Jasmine Pinedo she was not at all happy with Diego Hurtadoreporter and producer of the program, who has visited the set of “more shows“in a more frequent way since ‘Choca’ Mandros left driving due to his studies abroad. On this occasion, the popular ‘Chinita’ was interrupted live by said channel partner when they talked about their close circle of friends, before this, the ex-chica reality made the stop and stated the following: “Excuse me Diego, you are just entering my close circle, my best friend is not on TV”. But that didn’t end there, he did the conversation again and he raised his voice a little annoyed. “Don’t call me anymore, Diego, do you understand?”Told him.

Jazmín Pinedo’s annoyance was so “big” that she assured that she did not want to continue working. “I don’t want to, I’m not going to work, I don’t want to send any notes, let’s see, force me”he said to Diego Hurtado, since this one refused to present the notes of the block of shows. In this sense, one of her bosses had to intervene to order her to continue with the program. “Now my Gise, I’m going to listen to you. Don’t tell me anything, Diego,” she finished.

Jazmín received a tender message from her boyfriend Pedro Araujo

Jazmín Pinedo and her boyfriend Pedro Araujo are happier than ever on social networks. The young Uruguayan dedicated some tender words to him accompanied by a video of one of his trips, which he shared on social networks. “Being happy… You are the place I always want to return to“wrote the new couple of the host of” More shows “.

Does Jazmín Pinedo want to have a child again?

The driver Jasmine Pinedo she does not hide her desire to become a mother for the second time. On this occasion, she revealed that she would like to have a baby. “I would have loved K. to have a little brother or sister, I think that’s super cute, but in the end it’s like it also depends on life. I would like to have a little boy,” she said.

#Jazmín #Pinedo #enraged #refuses #present #notes #Más #Espectáculos #Lets #force