Jazmín Pinedo used her official account Instagram to report that they are using your name to attract people and encourage them to invest their money. The driver warned about this fraud to avoid that there are no more victims of this type of theft.

In one of her stories, the host of This is War 2020 showed a worrying message that one of her followers sent her, who was about to fall into the fraud.

“Hello, ‘Chinita’, I hope you are well. I would like to ask you for advice on what you said about Bitcoin. After seeing your interview, I signed up for a page from which they called me to invest. I would like you to advise me and tell me if it is reliable or not, please, “he wrote.

After reading these lines, Jasmine Pinedo He quickly replied to the user to explain that everything mentioned in the alleged publication was false and that, in no way, he should invest in the page, since it was all a fraud.

“Do not do it. I never gave that interview, not a single word you read there came out of me. They use my photo to deceive people, “said the presenter through her Instagram.

Jazmín Pinedo and Gian Piero Díaz said goodbye to EEG

At the end of last year, Jazmín Pinedo and Gian Piero Díaz said goodbye to This is war with an emotional message in front of cameras.

“This has been a day to remember everything we have experienced in 2020, a difficult year, a hard year; but we have a lot to thank you who have been on the other side of your house and who opened your arms to give you a little bit of entertainment, “said Díaz.

“Thank you for letting us into your homes, accompanying you night after night,” added the driver.

