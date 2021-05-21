Jazmín Pinedo stays away from television sets; However, he has not stopped interacting with his followers on social networks and sharing various moments of his day to day with them. This time, the former América Televisión figure was seen as she selected items to donate during her trip.

Through her Instagram stories, the model showed several packages of clothes that she took to Huaraz this Friday, May 21. “All this week I was like this: between clothes, bags and allergies. Guess where I’m going, ”he wrote. “To donate the clothes,” replied one of his fans. “Yes too. Another clue, we will wear very warm clothes “, concluded the former host of This is War.

Jasmine Pinedo will not travel to the United States to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Unlike other figures of the local show, Jazmín Pinedo assured that she will not travel to the United States to be immunized against the coronavirus and will wait her turn in Peru.

Jasmine Pinedo responds after being asked about getting vaccinated in Miami. Photo: Jasmine Pinedo / Instagram

“I’m still going to wait. I hope to get vaccinated in my country, let’s hope our authorities prioritize the health emergency that we are still experiencing and improve the measures taken, since they are clearly not working, in addition to, of course, the vaccines that we are all waiting for, ”he commented on Instagram to the be consulted by vaccine tourism in some states of North America.

