Jasmine Pinedo He has been in the public eye these days after Reimond Manco’s latest statements about his past; That is why today the “Chinita” decided to speak before the cameras of “Love and Fire”. Let’s remember that the host of ‘América Espectáculos’ has pointed out on different occasions that she has only had a friendly relationship with the athlete. Now, she comes out again to clarify the situation.

Jasmine Pinedo and Reimond Manco were in love?

Jasmine Pinedo He was not silent and, on the contrary, he was firm in his statements. The reporter asked her if she had had an affair with the former “jotita”; however, she once again dismissed her claims. “I would tell them to review the interview he gave less than two months ago where he said otherwise,” said the driver.

What did Reimond Manco say about Jazmín Pinedo?

The former soccer player of Alianza Lima Reimond Manco He surprised more than one by revealing details of his love life on his YouTube channel, in which he claimed to have had a relationship with Jazmín Pinedo, who always denied it.

“I had a relationship with Jazmín, for a very short time, we were in love. Yes we were in love. Now, I do not understand her denial, she has never spoken ill of me, but she has always denied me, “said the former soccer player.

