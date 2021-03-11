Jazmín Pinedo, who reappeared as the presenter of En boca de todos on March 1, made a series of questions and answers on Instagram to answer all the concerns of her followers. During this dynamic, the former reality girl revealed that she would be very happy to be able to show her talent for driving in another country.

“Would you like to work in TV in another country?” One of the users asked. “Yes of course I would love to. Let’s see if God wants it ”, answered the entertainer.

Jasmine Pinedo

In this way, Jazmín Pinedo, whose departure from This is War was confirmed at the end of January, expressed in Instagram his desire to take on new challenges to continue growing personally and professionally.

Tula Rodríguez thanks Jazmín Pinedo for driving EBT

During a live link, Tula Rodríguez thanked Jazmín Pinedo for agreeing to drive En boca de todos while she and Maju Mantilla recover from the coronavirus.

“Thank you very much for being here, tremendous job of leading the charge. Thank you for taking the head when the drivers are not, “he said.

As it is recalled, a few days ago the two official drivers tested positive for COVID-19, so they are now on medical rest.

The drivers were flattered during an interview.

Jasmine Pinedo rules out continuing on Everyone’s lips

Jazmín Pinedo ruled out becoming the official host of En boca de todos through her stories on Instagram.

“Do not. I accepted because I wanted to collaborate with my colleagues, with my production team, with the production company I was working for recently, ”said the former reality girl.

