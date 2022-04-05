Jasmine Pinedo joined the long list of public figures who spoke out regarding the national carrier strike that began on April 4. In addition, he condemned the acts of vandalism and confrontations generated by the protesters in the streets of different cities in the country.

“Why attack each other? Perhaps we still do not understand who is responsible. How you hurt, PERU, ”said the influencer on her social networks.

Jazmín Pinedo outraged by the vandalism produced during the carrier strike. Photo: Jasmine Pinedo/Twitter

On the other hand, the former reality girl indicated that her little Khaleesi attended classes normally at the private school where she is enrolled, despite the fact that the Government announced the temporary suspension of presence in both public and private educational institutions.

Let us remember that the strike of carriers has been called until April 5 and has caused material damage in different parts of the country due to the violent attacks that have occurred.

Jazmín Pinedo attacks President Pedro Castillo

The former driver shared in an Instagram story a controversial phrase said by the current president of Peru, Pedro Castillo. “We should not feel less than those who live in San Isidro, Miraflores, in pituca areas,” she reads in the capture that she published.

“How about a speech of division, complex and resentment, and it comes from the president. No one is more or less than anyone, much less because of where he lives, ”Jazmín wrote.

The former reality girl responded to the statements issued by Pedro Castillo in his speech as he passed through Puno. Photo: Instagram

Gino Assereto’s mother is fond of Jazmín Pinedo

Mrs. Laura Carpena was in a report of “On everyone’s lips” together with her son Jota Benz. However, when she was asked about her daughters-in-law, she did not hesitate to mention Gino Assereto’s ex-partner and mother of his daughter, Jazmín Pideo. The lady assured her that, despite the time that has passed, she continues to have a good relationship with “Chinita”.