Jasmine Pinedo and Joselito Carrera They starred in an ‘ampay’ in 2008, which years later would be remembered by Magaly Medina on national television. Although the host of “More shows” confirmed a new love relationship with the Uruguayan Pedro Araujo and Joselito Carrera is currently working as an actor, said report produced divided reactions in the Peruvian public. What happened?

Before being known as a reality girl and television host, Jasmine Pinedo dabbled as a model and had already starred in a ‘ampay’ with the then ‘Jotita’ Reimond Manco. For his part, Joselito Carrera He began his television career as a model and reporter on game shows and shows.

What happened between Joselito and Jazmín Pinedo?

In this context, Jazmín Pinedo met Joselito Carrera thanks to some friends, after she decided to move permanently to Lima. In one of her outings, both were captured by Magaly Medina’s cameras sharing a kiss in 2008.

Unlike Jazmín Pinedo’s ‘ampay’ with Reimond Manco, the Peruvian public had mixed reactions because Joselito Carrera he was still romantically linked to Tatiana Merellmother of his son and who would later become a model for the “Welcome the afternoon” program.

What happened between Jasmine and Magaly?

In June 2022, the moment starring between Jasmine Pinedo and Joselito Carrera He was mentioned again on national television after Magaly Medina and the former reality girl entered into bickering over her interview with Jefferson Farfán.

It was so that Jazmín Pinedo told her version and revealed that for her the famous man was separated at that time:

“I’m not a perfect person, I’ve had mistakes in life, but if there’s one thing I can say, it’s that I have never dated a married person. I challenge you to prove it to me, I challenge you to speak with evidence”, Jazmín pointed out to Magaly on national television.

Jazmín Pinedo and Magaly Medina had a public discussion in June 2022. Photo: composition La República/América TV/ATV

However, users in networks viralized statements from years past in which Jazmín Pinedo admitted having dated Joselito Carrera:

“At some point I did go out with him when they had a lapse , they had finished and after that he returned to his family. It was a little outing, I was 17 years old. He didn’t know who was who, he had just arrived from the province. I went out with him because he seemed so cool to me”.

What did Joselito Carrera say?

Joselito Carrera avoided making statements about the ‘ampay’ with Jasmine Pinedoboth in 2008 and in 2022. However, Tatiana Merellhis ex-partner, did give his version of the events on a call with Magaly Medina:

“Yes, I was with Joselito at that time. When I saw the ‘ampay’, I was with Joselito ”. When Magaly asked her about her reaction at that moment, the model replied: “Well, they are intimate things that came out to me at that moment, but nothing more.”