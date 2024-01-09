Things are clear. Jazmin Pinedo She has just completed a year of relationship with the Uruguayan Pedro Araujo. According to the popular 'Chinita', they are going from strength to strength. Despite this, the former participant of 'This is war' does not rule out or ensure marriage plans or conceiving children with her partner; She even said that she is terrified just thinking about the possibility of things happening. Jazmín explained the reasons behind these statements and we tell you all the details below.

What did Jazmín Pinedo say about a future with Pedro Araujo?

In statements for America Television, Jazmín pointed out that she wants her relationship to continue growing and that, for the moment, she is not thinking about getting married or having children. The 'chinita' assured that she is in no hurry about what will happen in the future.

“We get along very well, we are very connected in many things, in how we think forward. Thinking, as well as getting married, having children, terrifies me, I'm not going to lie to you, I think I'm quite afraid of it, but I think things happen as they should.e, it is when God wants, for now there is no need to run. What’s the rush?,” he said.

What did Jazmín Pinedo say about the long-distance relationship she has with Pedro Araujo?

Pinedo said that the last months of 2023 They were difficult for them due to poor organization and he hinted that they had an argument because of that.

“He's coming right now, these last months of the previous year were super difficult because they are months of a lot of work for him.” And I had just moved my chips wrong with my vacation, so we kind of had a little issue there, but now we are organized better, because we are always looking at that, when we organize ourselves,” he noted in his program '+Espectáculos'.

