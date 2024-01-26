Jazmin Pinedo, host of 'More shows', has come out to support Johanna San Miguel and add her voice to the criticism against Latina TV. After the controversial statements of the presenter of 'This is war'the former reality girl claims to have lived similar experiences during her time on the popular television channel and assures the existence of favoritism and an inadequate work environment.

The news arises in a context in which television figures have begun to speak after the incorporation of Katia Palma and Cristian Rivero to the América TV reality show. La 'Chinita', with a career that includes her time on programs such as 'EEG' and 'Mujeres al command', provides a little-known perspective of what was happening behind the scenes on Jesús María's channel.

What did Johanna San Miguel say about Latina TV?

Johanna San Miguel, another well-known Peruvian television personality, sparked controversy by revealing an atmosphere of exclusion in Latina. 'Mamá Leona', who achieved fame for her participation in 'Pataclaun', described an environment in which certain figures were favored more than others, a practice popularly known as “ring”.

“Don't make me talk about the chaos that existed in Latina. They have been kicked out because Susana (Umbert) is no longer in Latina. Susana left and they expectorated all three of them, Maricarmen, Cristian and Katia, because Susana It is no longer there, so they had to send them here. They are talented, they are talented, no one is saying otherwise.“, she expressed very effusively.

Why did Jazmín Pinedo attack Latina?

In solidarity with Johanna San Miguel, Jazmín Pinedo not only supports these accusations, but also says that she had her own negative experiences on the channel. The former presenter of 'Women in Command' describes situations of exclusion by her colleagues, which generated a tense and unpleasant work environment. Although she recognizes improvements in recent working conditions in LatinPinedo affirms that the practices denounced by San Miguel were a reality during his time on the channel.

“I have a lot of information about what they were talking about there. That thing about the ring in that channel, which I forgot the name, the thing about the ring is true, it's years old (…). That thing about the ring was reality, in the past, things have improved. There was a specific dressing room, the truth is. 100% of what Johanna (San Miguel) has said is real (…), horrible about the rings in the canals, terrifying“, he stated.

