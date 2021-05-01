The boos in the Garden were thunderous. The public that can access the Celtics’ pavilion scoffed at a team without a soul, without ideas, without cohesion. The Spurs, the ultra professional Although limited by Gregg Popovich’s Spurs, they had pulled the rake and were humiliating a team that cherishes its proud tradition: 16-39 in the first quarter, advantages of 32 points in the second (33-65) and 31 in the third (53-84 with 22 minutes remaining). Another disaster in a strange and disappointing Celtics year from Brad Stevens, who acknowledged that even his daughter left the pavilion at halftime …

But the point is, the Celtics won. Yes: they won. 143-140 after resolving in overtime a colossal, heroic, epic comeback. Bestial. The second biggest in two decades (the Kings rallied 35 points in December 2009) and an incredible transformation that had an obvious protagonist. Jayson Tatum played a wonderful, fascinating, mind-blowing game. Scored 60 points (21 in the fourth quarter, 10 in overtime), grabbed 8 rebounds, gave 5 assists, did not lose a ball and scored shots of all shapes and colors. Failed, after consummating the comeback almost alone, the one that would have avoided the extension, but fixed it in overtime. It could not be otherwise. Days after setting his personal point maximum at 53, the forward pulverized him and became the second player in Celtics history with 60 points in a game. The other is Larry Bird. Sacred legend. From the Massachusetts franchise and the NBA.

It was 42-26 in the third quarter and 38-25 in the last, before overtime. A ton of points before a gaping Spurs, unable to put anything in front of a Tatum who scored 14 of his team’s 16 points in the first quarter and armed himself to the teeth after the break to turn what seemed like an undignified beating into a colossal triumph. Others helped him little, but highlighted the work of Tristan Thompson and the growth of Aaron Nesmith (16 points, 6 rebounds), which sat Fournier in the important minutes (Kemba Walker was out).

The Celtics began to believe while DeMar DeRozan (in the end 30 points and 14 assistance) dropped the points that the Spurs lived while his advantage was ruined in an incredible way. Now they are at 31-31, at 50% and almost insured in that area play in from which, in his case in the East, the Celtics flee: 34-30, a game and a half out of fourth place and a half ahead of the Heat’s seventh. Minimum economy in a season with more shadows than lights but dazzling nights like this one, the most incredible of all: Jayson Tatum’s night. 60 points and a legendary comeback. A great player.