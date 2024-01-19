During 2023, the global automotive sector witnessed a tremendous boom and unpredictable fluctuations. On the rising wave of industrial transformation, a group of exceptional emerging car brands have emerged, and their “technological advantages” have become more apparent, and among these brands is Jayco. From the “global debut” of the brand in April to the “soft launch” of the J7 in September, and the stunning entry into Qatar with the J8 in October, Jayco has made its mark in more than a dozen global markets in a short period of just over 8 months, demonstrating Strong flexibility and market power.

From originality to a broader horizon: a steady growth journey for the brand

The Jayco brand emerged from a deep awareness of user requirements and market trends. The brand targets the passion of the new elite generation for high-quality SUVs, challenges the traditional barriers of the SUV world according to the philosophy of “from originality to a broader horizon,” and grabs a share of the SUV market by offering product values ​​that combine off-road driving capabilities and smart experiences. .

Building on its parent company's deep experience in R&D, manufacturing and operations, Jayco relied on a high-performance research system and strong industrial integration ability to build an “effective off-road product ecosystem” in less than a year. Within the framework of this ecosystem, it has reshaped the aesthetic standards of SUVs, developed the Off-Road Intelligent Driving System (ARDIS) that competes with famous classic off-road technologies, and implemented a safer protection system that complies with the global five-star safety standard.

In April, immediately after the launch of the brand, the world witnessed the debut of the J7, the first model from Jayco, which represents a multi-use sports car that combines urbanity and sophistication. The new car received global acclaim upon its unveiling, thanks to its distinctive off-road style. In August, the J7 took on the 'Extreme Distance Challenge', facing extreme temperatures of up to 51 degrees Celsius in Turkestan and Dongguang, China. As it ventured into the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, climbed the Nianqing Tangula Mountains, and mastered the 72 dangerous bends of the Nujiang River, the car excelled in outstanding performance, proving its durability, reliability, and adaptability to all road conditions, a commitment that forms the core of the “from originality to a broader horizon” philosophy. These achievements represent a strong start for Jayco, and confirm its commitment to exceeding the usual standards in the world of SUVs. The philosophy of “from originality to a broader horizon” is not just a slogan, but rather a real driver of its innovations and ambitions.

In response to users' high expectations for smart technologies and luxurious comfort in SUVs, Jayco has continued to improve and expand its range of vehicles. In October, during the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) in Doha, Jaco unveiled its second off-road vehicle, the J8. In addition to luxury, off-road capability and space, the J8 has seen a comprehensive improvement in off-road handling and comfort.

In just eight months in 2023, Jayco has gone from being a mere brand to becoming a household name, with its iconic duo, the J7 and J8, which seamlessly combine off-road capabilities with intelligence. With a pioneering spirit, Hosn stormed the traditional off-road vehicle market and raised the brand to new heights thanks to its exceptional innovations.

Breaking new ground with a global expansion strategy: a clear footprint in multiple markets simultaneously

While Jayco continues to make strides in innovation and expansion of its vehicles, its global expansion journey has also proceeded at a steady pace, making it shine on the global off-road vehicle stage. During 2023, Jayco has established its presence in more than a dozen fast-growing automotive markets with its range of offerings, including Eastern Europe, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Jayco has firmly established its name in international markets. In November, it held a launch event for its distinctive brand, “An Unforgettable Journey,” in South Africa, which was attended by more than 30 prominent media outlets and local partners. December witnessed the excitement of driving the J7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where more than 50 media figures and press editors from major automotive platforms experienced the adventure of off-road driving, both of which are significant steps that establish JEICO’s strong presence in the world of off-road vehicles around the world.

As part of Jayco's efforts to spread globally, the J7 made its way to multiple markets such as Costa Rica, Morocco, Spain and Mexico. Jayco, through its subsidiary, will also enter the UAE in the first half of this year, and will collaborate with local partners to innovate a new business model and better position itself to deliver products that put safety, intelligence and quality in addition to premium brand services to its customers in the region.

In the midst of its global expansion, Jayco has been adapting its operations to local contexts in numerous markets, and has successfully created comprehensive business systems tailored to meet their requirements. With each entry into a new market, the company paid great attention to developing local talent and abundant resources, which facilitated building a strong base for the brand.

Jayco's global expansion is not limited to providing the best products and services, but goes beyond that to build a more diverse brand system and deepen its relationships with users. The Global User System Joint Cooperation Conference in October embodied JICO's new endeavor to communicate directly with users on a large scale. In the presence of thousands of users from all over the world, Jayco continued to unleash its off-road spirit, recorded achievements beyond expectations, and stood shoulder to shoulder with users, embarking on a joint journey to build a completely new off-road ecosystem.

Only through courage can one get far. Thus, Jayco, the rising brand in the world of SUVs, announced its distinguished presence in 2023, expanding its dominance in its category and extending its bridges to multiple global horizons, raising its status and influence throughout the earth. From its position as a young pioneer carrying within it the wisdom of the ancients, we long to see Jayco write the chapter of its new legendary stories in the world of cars.

