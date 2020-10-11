new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to folk heroes Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversaries. PM Modi said, “I bow to Loknayak JP on his birth anniversary. He fought bravely for India’s independence and when our democratic values ​​were attacked, he led a strong mass movement to protect it.” For him, there was nothing above the national interest and welfare of the people.

In another tweet, Modi wrote, “The great Nanaji Deshmukh, Loknayak was one of JP’s most true followers. He worked hard to popularize JP’s ideas and ideals. His own actions towards rural development inspire us . I remember Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary. “

The Prime Minister further said, “India is proud that luminaries like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land. Today is the day to dedicate ourselves to fulfill their vision for our nation.”

I bow to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He valiantly fought for India’s freedom and when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest and people’s welfare. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2020

PM Modi remembers both great men in the ownership plan program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today distributed property cards of one lakh people in 763 villages of 6 states under the ownership scheme to one lakh people. On this occasion, he remembered both the great men. PM Modi said, “Today such a huge work is being done on such a day, which is very important in the history of India. Today is the birth anniversary of two great men. One is Bharat Ratna Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and the other Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh.”

The Prime Minister went on to say, “When Jai Prakash Babu called for a complete revolution, the voice that came from the land of Bihar, which was dreamed by Jai Prakash ji, the dream of which was worked by Nanaji Deshmukh ji. When the people of the village are caught in disputes, they will not be able to do their development nor the society. This will lead to the partition of the society. “

read this also-

PM Modi launches ‘Swami’ scheme, property cards distributed to 1 lakh people from 6 states

Ladakh: ABP News team at the highest forward airbase, fighter jets seen ripping off the silence of the night